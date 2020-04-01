State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 01: Following is a state-wise list of the number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month according to estimates provided by officials.

Tamil Nadu 1,500 (approx)

Gujarat 1,500 (visited Nizamuddin area)

Telangana 1,000 (approx)

Uttar Pradesh 569

Haryana 503

Maharashtra 252

Himachal Pradesh 167

Madhya Pradesh 107

Chhattisgarh 101

Bihar 81

West Bengal 71

Uttarakhand 48

Odisha 4

Arunachal Pradesh 1