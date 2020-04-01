For Quick Alerts
State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi
India
New Delhi, Apr 01: Following is a state-wise list of the number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month according to estimates provided by officials.
- Tamil Nadu 1,500 (approx)
- Gujarat 1,500 (visited Nizamuddin area)
- Telangana 1,000 (approx)
- Uttar Pradesh 569
- Haryana 503
- Maharashtra 252
- Himachal Pradesh 167
- Madhya Pradesh 107
- Chhattisgarh 101
- Bihar 81
- West Bengal 71
- Uttarakhand 48
- Odisha 4
- Arunachal Pradesh 1