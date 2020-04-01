  • search
    State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Following is a state-wise list of the number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month according to estimates provided by officials.

    • Tamil Nadu 1,500 (approx)
    • Gujarat 1,500 (visited Nizamuddin area)
    • Telangana 1,000 (approx)
    • Uttar Pradesh 569
    • Haryana 503
    • Maharashtra 252
    • Himachal Pradesh 167
    • Madhya Pradesh 107
    • Chhattisgarh 101
    • Bihar 81
    • West Bengal 71
    • Uttarakhand 48
    • Odisha 4
    • Arunachal Pradesh 1

