    State vs national issues: Key lessons for the BJP to learn in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana

    New Delhi, Dec 23: A key lesson that the BJP would need to learn that it cannot win a state election on national issues. While issues such as the Balakot strikes, national security work like a charm in the national elections, when it comes to the states, the issues are very different.

    Much of the BJP's campaign in the recent state elections have been on national issues. The performance in Jharkhand would call for some major course correction. The party's tally is down and it looks impossible as of now for it to form the government.

    BJP's vote share in the 2019 in assembly polls dropped to 45 pc

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, along with the AJSU, the BJP had won 13 out of the 14 seats.

    BJP’s vote share is up since 2014, but its down in the number of seats at Jharkhand

    Further, the party had also waged 55 per cent of the contested vote share. In the assembly elections, the party's vote share stood at around 34 per cent.

    The case for the BJP was similar in Maharashtra as well. The party's vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stood at 53, while in the assembly polls, it dropped to 45 per cent. This time around it contested the elections with the Shiv Sena. However, when it went alone in 2014, the party won 122 seats, in comparison to the 105 this year.

    In Haryana too the party has faced hiccups. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 10 seats with a vote share of 58 per cent. However, in the assembly elections, the party was unable to secure a majority in the 90 member House. The party's vote share fell to 36 per cent in the assembly elections and it had to form the government with the support of the JJP.

