  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    State govt’s demand for special trains to send migrants back valid: Maha minister

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 17: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraje Desai said the state government's demand' of special trains for taking migrants back to their home states was valid.

    Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Desai said that Shiv Sena leader and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had been saying that migrant labours stranded in Maharashtra should have been allowed to return to their home states.

    State govt’s demand for special trains to send migrants back valid: Maha minister
    File photo

    The demand for running special trains was valid and based on ground reality, Desai said.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena threatens BJP of exposing its 'conspiracy' on migrant crisis

    "There is nothing wrong with such demand as it would take some burden off the state and it will also reduce the stress under which these people (migrants who are stranded) are," the minister said.

    Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan had claimed on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government was ready to send migrant workers back to their native states in view of the lockdown, but Chief Ministers of those states were not ready to accept them.

    Khan's statement came in the backdrop of a protest by migrant workers in Bandra on Tuesday, demanding that they be sent back to their native places in view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown which has rendered them jobless. Most of them were from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants maharashtra coronavirus curfew

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X