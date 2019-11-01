  • search
    State formation day: PM hails contribution of Karnataka, MP, Kerala

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala in the growth trajectory of the country as they mark their respective statehood day on Friday.

    As Karnataka celebrates its "Rajyotsava", the prime minister referred to its "outstanding contribution" towards India's progress. "The state's natural beauty and people's warm-hearted nature are well known.

    Praying for Karnataka's development in the times to come," he tweeted. Karnataka came into being on this day in 1956. On Haryana's statehood day, Modi referred to it as a land of courage, skill, soldiers and farmers.

    He said Haryana is a mix of ancient culture and new technology which is contributing to the nation's growth. The state was formed in 1966. Wishing the people of Madhya Pradesh on its statehood day, the prime minister wished the state success.

    "On Kerala Piravi day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous," Modi said. Kerala was formed on this day in 1956.

