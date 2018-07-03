States cannot appoint acting DGPs rules SC

New Delhi, July 3: In a major decision, the Supreme Court has said that no states can appoint an acting Director General of Police.

The order came after it was pointed out to the court that DGPs are confirmed in the post just before their retirement to entitle them a further two year tenure.

The Court also said that all states must approach UPSC three months prior to retirement of incumbent DGP for selection of a panel of three officers from whom the state can choose one and appoint him as DGP.

SC in its judgment in Prakash Singh case in 2006 had ensured that DGPs got a fixed tenure of at least two years and mandated UPSC choosing a panel of three officers fit to be appointed as DGP.

During the course of the arguments Attorney General, K K Venugopal informed the court that only Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan have approached the UPSC for selection of DGP and all other states have not followed SC judgment.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day