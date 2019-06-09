  • search
    State boundaries set to be re-drawn: Top priority is J&K, Bengal

    New Delhi, June 09: High on the priority list of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A detailed presentation has already been made to Shah in this regard.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The presentation was made while he was being briefed about the ground situation in the state. It was pointed out that no delimitation exercise was made in J&K for the past 16 years.

    Key BJP meet on June 13: Will a new party chief be elected?

    It may be recalled that in 2002, the Farooq Abdullah led government in the state had amended the constitution of the state and also froze the delimitation commission until 2026.

    The development has been praised by the state unit of the BJP. The party wants the delimitation commission to redraw the boundaries of both the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. The Home Ministry is also looking at a similar exercise in West Bengal.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
