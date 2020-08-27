YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Starting Sep 7, religious places to reopen in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Aug 27: All religious places in Rajasthan will reopen for public from September 7, months after they were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official statement said on Wednesday.

    The decision was taken during a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Starting Sep 7, religious places to reopen in Rajasthan
    File Photo

    Social distancing norms will have to be followed and all religious places will be sanitised from time to time, the statement said.

    Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Metro services may resume, schools likely to remain shut

    District collectors and superintendents of police will carry out inspections and ensure all safety measures are taken, it said.

    Gehlot instructed officials to ensure that health protocols are followed properly and there is no crowding at these places, according to the statement.

    The chief minister also directed officials of the health department to make sure that private hospitals do not deny admission to COVID-19 patients, the statement said.

      BJP tops Facebook political ad spending at Rs 4 crore & more news | Oneindia News

      Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other officials attended the meeting, it said.

      More RELIGIOUS PLACES News

      Read more about:

      religious places rajasthan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X