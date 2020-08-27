Starting Sep 7, religious places to reopen in Rajasthan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 27: All religious places in Rajasthan will reopen for public from September 7, months after they were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Social distancing norms will have to be followed and all religious places will be sanitised from time to time, the statement said.

District collectors and superintendents of police will carry out inspections and ensure all safety measures are taken, it said.

Gehlot instructed officials to ensure that health protocols are followed properly and there is no crowding at these places, according to the statement.

The chief minister also directed officials of the health department to make sure that private hospitals do not deny admission to COVID-19 patients, the statement said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other officials attended the meeting, it said.