    Starting July 10, Nagaland to have its version of NRC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Guwahati, July 01: The state of Nagaland has decided to start its variant of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of its neighbouring state of Assam.

    A notification was issued by the Nagaland Home Commissioner for the setting up of a Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland. This is aimed preparing a list of all indigenous peoples and checking the issuance of fake indigenous inhabitant certificates.

    Representational Image

    A team would visit all villages to collect data starting July 10. It may be recalled that the final Assam NRC would be issued on July 31. In Nagaland a deadline of 60 days has been fixed to collect all information regarding both the locals and non-locals.

    The survey teams would visit each home and make a list of indigenous inhabitants living there.

    The format would mention the permanent residence and present residence separately. The Aadhaar number wherever available would also be mentioned.

    The provisional list would be published in the villages, wards and also on the websites of the district and state government on September 11. Time will be given until October 10 for any claims or objections. The claims and objections would be settled by the DCs based on the official records and evidence produced.

    No fresh indigenous certificates would be issued after the process is completed except for children born to the state's indigenous inhabitants who will be issued indigenous certificates along with birth certificates.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
