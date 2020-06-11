Started as a blind probe, how NIA cracked the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier theft case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: The National Investigation Agency has cracked the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) theft case, which was reported at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The NIA arrested two accused, namely, Sumit Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar and Daya Ram, who hails from Rajasthan. The case was originally registered in 2019 in Kochi based on a complaint filed by the Cochin Shipyard authorities.

It was alleged that there was criminal trespass and theft of certain electronic components installed on-board the IAC which was under construction at the shipyard. The case was then handed over to the NIA.

The electronic component included 5 micro-processors, 10 RAMs, 5 Solid State Drives (SSDs) from the Multi-Functional Consoles (MFCs) aboard the Ship. MFCs form part of Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) of the project.

NIA officials say that the probe was a painstaking one as it was a blind case to begin with.

The NIA collected and analysed fingerprints and palm prints of more than 5,000 persons who had worked on the project during the relevant period. A large number of witnesses were examined. The agency had further announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who provided credible leads in the case.

The probe led the NIA to Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan. During the raids the agency recovered stolen electronic and other incriminating materials.