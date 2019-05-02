Star power in Rajasthan: Modi, Rahul, Shah set to address rallies

Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, May 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings on May 3 in Rajasthan.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally on May 2 as well in the state.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani will also visit the state for election campaign.

Modi will address rallies on May 3 in Hindaun city (Sawaimadhopur), Sikar and Bikaner while Shah will hold a meeting on the same day in Jhunjhunu.

Swaraj will address a 'vijay sankalp sanvad' at a college in Jaipur on May 3.

Gandhi will address election meetings in Chomu area of Jaipur on May 2 and in Bharatpur on May 3.

Union minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in different areas on May 2.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will be in Jaipur and participate in a programme of Gujarati samaj, according to the party.