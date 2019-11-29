Stand by my statement calling Pragya Thakur a terrorist: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he stood by his remarks calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist".

"Let them do it. I have made my stand clear," Rahul told reporters outside parliament.

"What Pragya Thakur says is what she believes in. I don't agree with her, but she believes in it," Gandhi added.

My remarks twisted, was called terrorist: Pragya Thakur on Godse row

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP had demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his purported remarks describing Pragya Thakur as a terrorist.

Sadhvi Pragya: Was called a terrorist by an MP without evidence|OneIndia News

Citing an editorial in Saamna, the mouth piece of Shiv Sena, Dubey claimed the Maharashtra-based party, which has recently formed a coalition government with the Congress in the state, had hailed Godse as a patriot.

Whie issuing apology over Godse row, Pragya slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had referred to her as a "terrorist" in a tweet on Thursday.

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

"It is defamatory to call me a terrorist. A member of the House referred to me as a terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court," Thakur said.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks on Nathuram Godse.