Stand by my statement calling Pragya Thakur a terrorist: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he stood by his remarks calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist".

    "Let them do it. I have made my stand clear," Rahul told reporters outside parliament.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Pragya Thakur
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Pragya Thakur

    "What Pragya Thakur says is what she believes in. I don't agree with her, but she believes in it," Gandhi added.

    My remarks twisted, was called terrorist: Pragya Thakur on Godse row

    Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP had demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his purported remarks describing Pragya Thakur as a terrorist.

      Citing an editorial in Saamna, the mouth piece of Shiv Sena, Dubey claimed the Maharashtra-based party, which has recently formed a coalition government with the Congress in the state, had hailed Godse as a patriot.

      Whie issuing apology over Godse row, Pragya slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had referred to her as a "terrorist" in a tweet on Thursday.

      Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

      "It is defamatory to call me a terrorist. A member of the House referred to me as a terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court," Thakur said.

      Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks on Nathuram Godse.

      Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
