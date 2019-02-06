  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Stand by my family': Priyanka after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi, where he had been summoned to answer allegations of money laundering.

    Photo credit: PTI
    Priyanka Gandhi accompanies husband Robert Vadra to ED office in New Delhi. Photo credit: PTI

    Priyanka accompanied him, in a white Toyota Land Cruiser along with SPG personnel in tow, and dropped him outside the agency's office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. She soon left in her convoy of vehicles.

    Asked about dropping off her husband at the probe agency's office, Gandhi, who took charge as the Congress general secretary, said, "I stand by my family."

    Also Read Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes charge as Gen. Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East

    Vadra entered the ED office at around 3:47 pm even as a team of his lawyers had arrived minutes before him.

    This is the first time Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

    Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch hunt against him.

    Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi is married to Vadra and was recently appointed as party general secretary incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi robert vadra enforcement directorate money laundering case

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue