'Stand by my family': Priyanka after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 06: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi, where he had been summoned to answer allegations of money laundering.

Priyanka accompanied him, in a white Toyota Land Cruiser along with SPG personnel in tow, and dropped him outside the agency's office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. She soon left in her convoy of vehicles.

Asked about dropping off her husband at the probe agency's office, Gandhi, who took charge as the Congress general secretary, said, "I stand by my family."

Vadra entered the ED office at around 3:47 pm even as a team of his lawyers had arrived minutes before him.

This is the first time Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch hunt against him.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi is married to Vadra and was recently appointed as party general secretary incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.