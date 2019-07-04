Stalin's son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK youth wing state secretary

Chennai, July 04: DMK President MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi has been appointed as the new secretary of the party's youth wing on Thursday. Udhayanidhi is the fourth member of the Karunanidhi family occupying key positions in the party.

The move clearly establishes that Udhayanidhi will be groomed to succeed Stalin as the party's next president years later.

Udhayanidhi, who has acted in several films besides owning a film production and distribution firm, was one of the star campaigners for the DMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Though he does not hold any position within the DMK, the actor campaigned for almost all candidates of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, including his aunt Kanimozhi.

Udhayanidhi is the eldest and only son of Stalin.