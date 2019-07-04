  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stalin's son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK youth wing state secretary

    By Shreya
    |

    Chennai, July 04: DMK President MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi has been appointed as the new secretary of the party's youth wing on Thursday. Udhayanidhi is the fourth member of the Karunanidhi family occupying key positions in the party.

    Stalins son Udhayanidhi set to be DMK youth wing state secretary
    DMK President M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin

    The move clearly establishes that Udhayanidhi will be groomed to succeed Stalin as the party's next president years later.

    Udhayanidhi, who has acted in several films besides owning a film production and distribution firm, was one of the star campaigners for the DMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

    DMK warns of 'jail bharo' stir across TN over water crisis issue

    Though he does not hold any position within the DMK, the actor campaigned for almost all candidates of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, including his aunt Kanimozhi.

    Udhayanidhi is the eldest and only son of Stalin.

    More MK STALIN News

    Read more about:

    mk stalin dmk tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue