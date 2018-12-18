Stalin stands ground, defends his ‘Rahul Gandhi for PM’ pitch

India

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, Dec 18: Despite stiff opposition to his remark pitching Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for next year general elections, DMK chief MK Stalin stood his ground and said projecting Rahul Gandhi for PM "is the right thing to unite secular forces'.

DMK chief M K Stalin Sunday made a strong pitch for Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying the Gandhi scion had the ability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi government.

A number of opposition leaders are understood to have reservations over naming any prime ministerial nominee for the opposition alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

"Rahul was responsible for Congress victory in the three BJP bastions. We require a strong leadership to coordinate democratic forces. That's why I have proposed Rahul's name. I am confident our allies would understand," Stalin said in response to apprehensions on his assertion by some sections of the opposition camp.

Stalin's sudden proclamation did find many takers in the opposition camp which has struggled so far to forge an anti-BJP bloc before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. .

Stalin said "I propose to install new PM in Delhi. I propose candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government. We will save this nation. We will work to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi."

Stalin's plea is in line with the tradition of his late father M Karunanidhi who had earlier invited Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for leadership roles. The DMK president was speaking at a rally attended by chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively.

Incidentally, Naidu, post his split with the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, is attempting to cobble up a mega coalition of anti-BJP front for the next parliamentary elections. Stalin recalled that Karunanidhi had in 1980 declared "Welcome daughter of Pandit Nehru. Give a Stable Regime" while extending support to the late Indira Gandhi.