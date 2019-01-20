Stalin says,'he didn't do any wrong by proposing Rahul's name for PM's post'

  • search
    Chennai, Jan 20: DMK president and leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, MK Stalin on Sunday said that he didn't do any wrong by proposing Congress President Rahul Gandhi's name for Prime minister's post. He also said that in West Bengal they decided to finalise the PM after election.

    Speaking to media, Stalin said,''Yes I had proposed Rahul Gandhi's name, in Chennai's DMK rally, as the next PM. It is very funny that when I said this, media asked me why you said this but yesterday when I did not say this the same media is saying that why you did not say this.''

    ''I had said this about Rahul Gandhi in Chennai, what was wrong in it? It is the wish & aspiration of the people in Tamil Nadu. But in West Bengal they have decided to finalise this after the election. It is their wish,'' he further said.

    Leaders from 22 opposition parties may have called for a "collective leadership" to oust the BJP government at the Centre, but the issue of prime ministerial candidate continues to be a bone of contention in the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) as various parties are pitting their own candidates for the top post.

    While Congress is pushing for Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate of the united opposition, BSP wants Mayawati to lead the pact.

    The leaders of the anti-BJP parties at the TMC-led mega rally in Kolkata, which included stalwarts like NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK's M K Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, reiterated the oft-repeated position that the prime ministerial face should be decided later and the one-point agenda should be to dethrone the Narendra Modi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
