Stalin ropes in Prashant Kishor for DMK's poll campaign ahead of 2021 elections

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Feb 02: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday roped in poll strategist and ex-JDU Vice president Prashant Kishor for the upcoming 2021 state assembly poll campaign.

"Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!" Stalin tweeted.

Responding to the DMK leader, Kishor said I-PAC's team in Tamil Nadu will help the DMK to win in the assembly election next year.

"Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership," I-PAC tweeted.

Kishor also managed the election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

He also boosted the campaign for Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election last year. The YSRCP won the election.