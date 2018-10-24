  • search

Stalin questions appointment of CBI Interim Director

By
    Chennai, Oct 24: Amid the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the removal of CBI top brass, DMK Chief MK Stalin raised question over appointment Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao.

    DMK Chief MK Stalin. PTI file photo

    DMK Chief MK Stalin, said, "Several complaints were sent to CBI director against Nageshwar Rao and there are reports that the CBI director Alok Verma wanted to initiate investigations into allegations against him."

    Stalin compared the removal of CBI officials to 'undeclared emergency'. Speaking along Congress' line of argment, Stalin said, " Is this move initiated to cover up Rafale scam investigations. This shows an undeclared emergency has been imposed in our country. Appointment of controversial officer like Nageshwar Rao is nothing but to ensure that CBI remains the caged parrot of the BJP government."

    He alleged that the CBI Interim Director Nageshwar Rao met O Panneerselvam at the state secretariat. "When CBI is investigating Gutkha scam and MHC has ordered an investigation against CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami for awarding contracts to his relatives, the move to send CBI director Alok Verma has raised suspicions, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
