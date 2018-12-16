Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi as next Prime Minister

Chennai, Dec 16: DMK chief MK Stalin has proposed the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for 2019.

Stalin said "I propose to install new PM in Delhi. I propose candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government. We will save this nation. We will work to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi."

Stalin made the announcement at a public rally in the presence of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, DMK leaders and several other parties.

He said, "We oppose Narendra Modi government who has destroyed social justice. Modi does not consider him as an elected Prime Minister but thinks himself as an emperor who has been in this post for a long time. We have come here together to save the democracy of India."

He said, "Modi thinks he is the SC, he is the RBI, he is the IT department. We have gathered here to develop a new India. under Modi's regime, India has gone 15 years back. He is functioning as a sadist Prime Minister. Cyclone Gaja battered Tamil Nadu. Had cyclone happened in Maharashtra he would have gone but because it's Tamil Nadu he didn't come. But he didn't even offer a word of solace to the people."

"In the 5 years of PM Modi's rule, the country has gone 15 years back. If we give another chance to him, surely the country will go 50 years back. PM Modi is behaving like a king, that's why we've all come together to safeguard democracy & country," he added.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi unveiled former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's statute at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.