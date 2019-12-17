Stalin dubs Citizenship Act autocratic, says it 'tramples' rights of Muslims

Kanchipuram(TN), Dec 17: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the Citizenship Amendment Act as "hasty and autocratic" and alleged the BJP-led Centre's objective was not India's progress but trampling the rights of Muslims.

Stalin, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, addressing a protest here against the CAA asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his electoral promises like doubling farmers income and two crore jobs per year adding he has not delivered on such assurances.

The government led by him was, however, only implementing things that were detrimental to the country, he alleged and listed out abrogation of Article 370, which "stifled democracy in Kashmir," and bringing a law against triple talaq (Muslim Women [Protection of Rights on Marriage] Act).

Following such initiatives, the Centre has now passed the CAA in both Houses of Parliament and such aspects showed that making India grow was not the objective of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he claimed. The BJP-led Centre's "objective is trampling the (rights of) Muslims, and persecuting them," he said. Slamming the CAA as "hasty, autocratic, and done without due diligence," he demanded to know why the Muslims and Tamil refugees of Srilanka were kept out of the ambit of the Act.