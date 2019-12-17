  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stalin dubs Citizenship Act autocratic, says it 'tramples' rights of Muslims

    By PTI
    |

    Kanchipuram(TN), Dec 17: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the Citizenship Amendment Act as "hasty and autocratic" and alleged the BJP-led Centre's objective was not India's progress but trampling the rights of Muslims.

    Stalin, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, addressing a protest here against the CAA asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his electoral promises like doubling farmers income and two crore jobs per year adding he has not delivered on such assurances.

    Stalin dubs Citizenship Act autocratic, says it tramples rights of Muslims
    DMK president M K Stalin

    The government led by him was, however, only implementing things that were detrimental to the country, he alleged and listed out abrogation of Article 370, which "stifled democracy in Kashmir," and bringing a law against triple talaq (Muslim Women [Protection of Rights on Marriage] Act).

      NEWS AT 3 PM DEC 17th, 2019

      Anti-CAA stir: Kamal Haasan slams Centre , says MNM opposed to NRC too

      Following such initiatives, the Centre has now passed the CAA in both Houses of Parliament and such aspects showed that making India grow was not the objective of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he claimed. The BJP-led Centre's "objective is trampling the (rights of) Muslims, and persecuting them," he said. Slamming the CAA as "hasty, autocratic, and done without due diligence," he demanded to know why the Muslims and Tamil refugees of Srilanka were kept out of the ambit of the Act.

      More MK STALIN News

      Read more about:

      mk stalin citizenship amendment bill protests

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue