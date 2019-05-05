  • search
    Stalin asks why have civic polls in TN not been held

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Madurai, May 05: DMK president M K Stalin Saturday blamed the ruling AIADMK government for not holding civic polls and said it was the reason for problems related to provision of basic amenities like drinking water and roads.

    Addressing people in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency here, which goes to the bypolls on May 19, Stalin said his party had held over 12,500 village level meetings (Ooratchi Sabai) and listened to the grievances of the people.

    Stalin asks why have civic polls in TN not been held
    DMK President M K Stalin.PTI Photo

    "You have listed the problems of your region.

    If you look at the basic problems, there are several of them like providing drinking water, road and bus facilities, and sanitation and hygiene," he said.

    "If you ask the reason for such problems, this government has not held the local body elections. Had civic polls been conducted (and if elected bodies had taken charge) there is no scope for such grievances," he observed.

    Local body elections were originally scheduled to be held in October 2016.

    Subsequently, the DMK moved the Madras High Court and the State Election Commission had said in January this year that notification for the civic polls would be issued in May.

    Days ago, the SEC has again approached the court, seeking three months time for issuing the notification.

    Assuring that DMK would solve the problems of the people, Stalin said the government should address issues pertaining to the handloom sector (Tirupparankundram is home to handloom weavers), with the Centre's support.

    "This (State) government, however, is unable to solve even basic problems...this is a minority government (alleging that AIADMK does not have majority support in the Assembly) which is not worried about the poeple," he alleged.

    The DMK had for long been working for the welfare of handloom weavers, he said and recalled that party founder C N Annadurai and late leader M Karunanidhi had sold handloom goods by going door to door for the benefit of handloom weavers.

    Also, 100 units of electricity was provided free of cost to handloom weavers to help them, he said.

    "This is the history of DMK," he said and assured that such bonding with handloom weavers would continue for ever.

    Stalin alleged that the AIADMK, the ruling party for eight years, was giving several assurances since bypolls were around the corner, and all of these were nothing but a "deceitful drama."

    "On May 23, (the day of counting of votes) there will be a change of government at the Centre and State and after that the grievances of weavers will be addressed.

    I would like to assure you that the DMK will take resolute steps to ensure that," he said seeking support for his party candidate, P Saravanan (Tirupparankundram).

