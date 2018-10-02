Stalemate continues at UP border, farmer leaders to meet government representative

New Delhi, Oct 2: Stalemate between the Central government and the farmer leaders is continuing with the blockade well in place in the presence of 50-60 thousands of farmers all along the different stretch on roads of Ghaziabad leading to Delhi.

The have authorized their leaders Yudhvir Singh to talk to Union home minister Rajnath Singh regarding their demand. Farmer leaders will be meeting the home minister in the afternoon. Some Uttar Pradesh government officials are also coming to talk to the protesting farmers. Farmers are demanding implementation of Swaminathan Committee report besides some other demands regarding minimum support price. Farmers leaders present at the protest venue said that they have authorized to Yudhvir Singh to talk to the government on behalf of farmers. All demands of farmers have been told to him.

They have blocked Delhi-Meerut highway and demanding Union minister Choudhary Birendra Singh to come for talks. The two officials will come to Ghaziabad from Lucknow to discuss the matter. Farmers are demanding and forcing themselves that they must be allowed to go to Delhi where they want to protest at Kisan Ghat and want to have meeting with Choudhary Birendra Singh there only. The police is not allowing them to go beyond Anand Vihar border of Delhi, they are stopped besides residential colonies of Ghaziabad district close to Delhi border.

To deal with the protest march of farmers, police and paramilitary forces were deployed from the last night itseld. Delhi Gate, Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Dilshad Garden borders have been sealed besides Noida borders as well. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait said that why the rally has been stopped when it was proceeding in a disciplined manner.

Earlier the meeting of the farmers with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister failed when they met at Hindon Airbase.