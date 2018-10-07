Stage set for J&K local body polls from Oct 8

New Delhi, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to hold its local body and municipal polls from 8 October. These elections are being held after a gap of 13 years. As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The polls are scheduled to begin on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and last phase on October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

Also Read | As J&K preps for polls, 250 terrorists wait to infiltrate from Pakistan

Two mainstream state parties -- National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party -- have boycotted the polls over the challenge to the validity of Article 35-A of the Constitution.

CPI (M) and BSP are the other two parties which have also stayed away from the municipal polls, leaving the BJP and the Congress in a direct contest. However, the two parties cannot ignore the resurgent National Panthers Party (NPP) especially in Jammu region and independent candidates.