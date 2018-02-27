Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said a stable government has made the country unstable.

Addressing an event to mark the 'Marathi Bhasha Diwas' in a suburb, Thackeray exhorted Sena workers to dislodge the BJP government.

Sena, a bickering ally in the ruling NDA dispensation, had already announced to contest the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra without any truck with the BJP.

"People in the past used to think that they do not want a coalition government anymore and want a stable government. However, seeing the prevailing environment, one can easily say the government is stable but the country has become unstable.

Does this mean the country need the unstable government now?" Thackeray questioned.

The incumbent government's mentality is such that it does not care about what people say and that it will continue doing what it feels right, he said.

"This was not expected of a strong government. Hence, when we talk about a stable government, we need a 'Shivshahi' (an ideal rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji) and not 'hukumshahi' (dictatorship)," Thackeray said.

He said the need has arisen that the BJP government is brought down and a Sena-led government is elected in its place.

PTI

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.