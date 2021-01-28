'Stable': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty, two more stents implanted

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday when two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries, an official at the private hospital where he is admitted said.

The 48-year-old cricket icon is "stable".

"Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in Mr Gangulys coronary arteries. He is in the ICU and will remain there for the next 12 hours for observation. Mr Ganguly is on oxygen support but he is conscious. He is stable and after another round of checkups tomorrow, we will shift him to another ward," the official told PTI.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of tests conducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at the hospital.

"Sourav is fine. The entire process (of the surgery) underwent absolutely fine and he is okay," Dr Shetty said when contacted.

According to another doctor, a member of the medical team formed to treat the former cricketer, said that Ganguly needed to be on a high dose of medicines with "a very restricted lifestyle".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ganguly in the hospital.

Sourav Ganguly again admitted to Apollo hospital after chest pain

"Sourav is okay, he is doing well. I met him and his wife Dona after he was shifted to the bed following the procedure," she said.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid a visit to Ganguly in the hospital.