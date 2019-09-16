  • search
    St. Francis College For Women withdraws dress code diktat post student protest

    Hyderabad, Sep 16: Students of St. Francis College For Women in Hyderabad protest on Monday against the new rule under which the students have been ordered to wear 'Kurtis' below knee length while shorts, sleeveless or other similar dresses are banned in the campus.

    Students of St. Francis College For Women protest against dress code diktat
    Reportedly the dress code diktat that was imposed on Friday. On Monday morning, at least 150 students holding placards protested outside the campus. The entire lane leading to the gates of the college was blocked.

    Stating that the college was indulging in moral policing, the students held placards and protested. The principal said that the authorities were open to a meeting at 10.30 am with two to three representatives of the protesters.

    However, this was rejected by the students as the demands put forth by them also stated that the principal should come at the gate and address everyone publicly, and not behind closed doors.

    The circular stated that only students wearing 'kurtas below knee length with sleeves' would be allowed on campus, while shorts, sleeveless tops or other similar dresses were banned was met with criticism from the student community.

    On Saturday and Sunday, a video that went viral on social media, showed several women being denied entry into the college after the length of their Kurtis was an inch above their knee. When asked for a reason, the students were told that the rules were being enforced so that the students "could get good marriage proposals" and also because "the male staff is uncomfortable" looking at the shape of their thighs.

    Reports said the circular was withdrawn after the protests.

    telangana

