YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSR death probe: Assistant director arrested in drug case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 03: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an assistant director, Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the alleged drug angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

    SSR death probe: Assistant director arrested in drug case
    Sushant Singh Rajput

    The NCB officials claimed that Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. He was Rajput's friend and was also part of some of the late actor's projects.

    The NCB had summoned Pawar earlier, but he had not responded to the summons. He pre-arrest bail was rejected last month. Pawar was earlier questioned by the NCB on September 1 last year.

      Farmer Protest: After Rihanna and Greta support farmers' protest, Govt reacts sharply| Oneindia News

      A search was conducted at his residence in Chembur and some gadgets were recovered and scrutinised. Officials said that some incriminating material was also recovered.

      More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

      Read more about:

      Sushant Singh Rajput narcotics

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X