SSLC, Plus 2 exams in Kerala to be held on March 17, practical classes begin in January

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17: The SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary second year examinations will be held from March 17 to 30. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister, P Vijayan.

The classes for those preparing for the practical exams will start from January 1 onwards. Arrangements will be made to conduct revision and discontinuation of online classes at the school level from January 1. At the school level, the sample exams and counselling for students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level. With the consent of their parents, students of the 10th and 12th classes can go to school with the consent of their parents.

The final year UG and PG classes at the college level will begin in early January. The classes will arranged in a shift basis in the morning and afternoon if required. Classes at the University of Agriculture and the University of Fisheries will begin in early January, with a limited number of students.