SSLC, HSE Result 2019 clashes with elections, likely to be delayed

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 11: Results of the SSLC and HSE may be delayed by one week, considering the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, scheduled to be held between April 11 to May 17.

As per the schedule, the SSLC exam 2019 will begin from March 14 and will conclude on March 27. Last year, the SSLC results were out on May 3 and higher secondary on May 28.

Authorities have said that the SSLC and the HSE results may be postponed by one or two days as teachers would be busy with election duty.

"The first phase of the valuation camps is scheduled to be held from April 5 to 13 and the second phase from April 22 to 27," Curriculum committee member N. Sreekumar was quoted saying by Deccan Chronicle.

"It may be postponed by one or two days as teachers would have to attend the election classes and duties," he told DC.

The SSLC answer sheets will be corrected by around 12,000 teachers. Over 4.5 lakh students had appeared in the SSLC exams this year in 54 valuation camps.

The HSE answer sheets will be checked by 25,000 higher secondary teachers of some nine lakh candidates from Plus-One and Plus-Two classes put together.

About SSLC:

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is a certification obtained by a student on successful completion of an examination at the end of study at the secondary schooling level in India.