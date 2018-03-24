SSC students celebrate "World Earth Hour Day” in a unique way

On March 24, on the occasion of World Earth Hour Day, students protesting against the deep rooted corruption in SSC found a unique way of saving nature and power.

The students also spread awareness about the youth Halla Bol Rally being organised in Delhi on March 31. They appealed to youth from all over the country to participate in the rally against corruption in SSC.

On February 27, students protesting in the different areas of the country had given a 15-day ultimatum to the government against the widespread corruption in SSC.

The students had said that if their demands were not accepted during this time, thousands of students from different parts of the country will gather in Delhi for the Yuva Halla Bol rally.

The students found support among protesting students in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar who took part in a flashlight march.

The march that was taken out at 8:30 pm, was to bring throw light on the widespread corruption in SSC. The students are agitating across the country with two demands - CBI enquiry in massive corruption in SSC and postponing of all SSC conducted examinations till then.

OneIndia News

