SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2017 Exam result date

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 21: The SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2017 Exam result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Commission had conducted the Steno Group C and D examination last year after the closure of the application process for the recruitment through SSC's website.

A notification said that the SSC declared the result of the skill test of the Stenographers Grade C and D Exam 2017 on December 28 2018. An additional result of the skill test for the said exam was also declared on December 12 2018.

Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their skill test, the commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases. The commission will declare the final result of the above mentioned exam on March 29 2019. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2018 exam result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on "Recruitment of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2017 - tentative date of declaration of final result (0 KB)"

A pdf containing the result declaration date will be displayed

Download the same and check the date

Take a printout