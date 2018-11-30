  • search

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test 2017 results declared

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 30: The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    601 candidates out of the 8469 candidates who appeared for the SSC Stenographer Grade C test have cleared the exam. In the Stenographer Grade D exam, 2211 out f the 15004 have cleared the test.

    The verification of documents will begin from December 7 onwards. The skill tests were conducted by the regional offices of the commission. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Friday, November 30, 2018, 7:47 [IST]
