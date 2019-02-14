  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2019 to be out in April: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of stenographer grade C and D on the official website on April 15, 2019. The result will be available online in pdf format. SSC Stenographer result 2018 will have roll numbers of qualified candidates.

    SSC Stenographer Result 2019 to be out on this date: Check now

    This Examination was conducted at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. While a total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the official release by the SSC.

    SSC Stenographer Result 2019: How to check

    • Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in
    • Check the link 'SSC stenographer results' link
    • Read carefully and check the cut-off
    • Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials
    • Fill in your credentials and check results
    • Take a printout for future reference

    Read more about:

    examination results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue