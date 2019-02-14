SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2019 to be out in April: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 14: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of stenographer grade C and D on the official website on April 15, 2019. The result will be available online in pdf format. SSC Stenographer result 2018 will have roll numbers of qualified candidates.

This Examination was conducted at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. While a total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the official release by the SSC.

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

Check the link 'SSC stenographer results' link

Read carefully and check the cut-off

Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials

Fill in your credentials and check results

Take a printout for future reference