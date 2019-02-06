  • search
    SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam new date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 06: The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam has been cancelled. More details would also be available on the official website.

    SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam new date

    The official notification said that the examination of this Shift has been cancelled because of the inadvertent enabling of e-Calculator on candidate's console. "It may be noted that re-examination of this Shift, on 08/02/2019, will only be conducted for the candidates who had appeared in Shift I on 05/02/2019," read the official notification.

    The SSC Group C, D Stenographer recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 5 to 7, 2019. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
