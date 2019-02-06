SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam new date

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam has been cancelled. More details would also be available on the official website.

The official notification said that the examination of this Shift has been cancelled because of the inadvertent enabling of e-Calculator on candidate's console. "It may be noted that re-examination of this Shift, on 08/02/2019, will only be conducted for the candidates who had appeared in Shift I on 05/02/2019," read the official notification.

The SSC Group C, D Stenographer recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 5 to 7, 2019. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.