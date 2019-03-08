SSC Stenographer 2018 exam results to be out on this date

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results of Stenographer grade C and D exam 2018 in the month of April. Once the results will be declared by the commission, all the candidates can check the same from the official website, the link for which is ssc.nic.in

    The SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment exam 2018 from February 5 to February 7, 2019 at 208 test centres across the nation.

    On March 25, the result of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) will be released, while on March 29, SSC will publish the final result of Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination2017.

    Also Read | SSC recruitment new candidate login procedure

    On April 15, the written exam result of Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' exam 2018 will be released.

    SSC Stenographer Result 2018: Here's how to check

    • Go to the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/
    • On the homepage, search for 'SSC stenographer results' link once the results will be announced
    • Enter all the required information and click on submit
    • Results will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take print out of the same for future reference.

    Staff Selection Commission conducts exam for filling the grade VI officials in the Union government and its departments.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
