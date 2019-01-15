  • search
    SSC Stenographer 2017 final result date announced

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Jan 15: The SSC Stenographer 2017 final result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The tentative date has been fixed as March 29 2019. The decision to release the final result has been made after the Commission, which is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices, received representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test.

    SSC Stenographer 2017 final result date announced

    The SSC declared the result of Skill Test of Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' exam, 2017 on November 28, 2018 and uploaded it on the website of the Commission.

    An additional result of the Skill Test for the exam was also declared on December 10, 2018.

    "Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases," the SSC said in the statement.

    "The Commission will declare the final result of the above mentioned examination on 29-03-2019," the statement added.

    As of now a total of 2267 candidates are now in the final stage of selection process for recruitment to Stenographer post in Grade 'C' and Grade 'D'.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
