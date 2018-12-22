  • search
    SSC Steno Recruitment 2017: Skill test results to be reviewed

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: The Skill test results for the SSC Steno Recruitment 2017 will be reviewed again. Once the results are declared, the same would be available on the official website.

    SSC Steno Recruitment 2017: Skill test results to be reviewed

    A notification has been released stating that the Commission is going to review the skill test for the recruitment of 2017 Stenographer Grade C and D. The Commission is prompted to revisit the evaluation as they have received a number of representation concerning the evaluation of Skill Test for 2017 Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment.

    The Commission had declared the result of skill test on November 28th and an updated result was released on December 10th. Now the Commission in the notification stated that it will go through the skill test evaluation again and is expected to release the re-visited skill test result for the recruitment of 2017 Stenographer on December 28th, 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
