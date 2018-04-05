SSC results date: Check for JE 2017, MTS 2016

The SSC results will be declared soon. Once the results of the Junior Engineer Exam (JE) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) are declared it would be available on the official website.

The JE 2017 paper 1 was scheduled to be declared on March 26th but was postponed. On the other hand, the MTS 2016 for the non-technical category is expected on time. The JE 2017 paper-1 comprised civil mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract.

The paper-1 exam for JE was conducted in the month of January this year. The second and final stage paper-II exam for MTS was conducted on January 28.

The JE Exam 2017 result will be declared on April 16. The result for the MTS Exam 2016 will be declared on April 27. Once declared the results would be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC results:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link on the top menu panel

Click on JE/MTS depending on the exam you took

Check your results

Take a printout

