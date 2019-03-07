SSC recruitment new candidate login procedure

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The SSC recruitment candidate login process has changed. The details of the same would also be available on the official website.

The SSC aspirants would now have to enter their registration number instead of email id. "For better management of the 'Online Application System', the Commission has changed the 'Username' for signing-in to the 'Online Application System' for the candidates from 'EmailID' to 'Registration Number'," the Commission said.

The statement also added, "accordingly, candidates are advised that hereafter should they require to login to the 'Online Application System', they should use their 'Registration Number' and not their E-mail ID. This notice takes immediate effect from 05-03-2019." More details are available on ssc.nic.in.