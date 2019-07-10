SSC recruitment 2019: Direct recruitment for 2,978 posts, check details

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: As part of the SSC recruitment 2019, there are direct recruitments to 2,978 posts. More details are available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission, Haryana has invited candidates to apply for the posts of LDC, UDC, Stenographer and other posts. The application process starts today and the last date would be July 25 2019.

SSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details:

UaHBVNL: Assistant Line Man (ALM) - 1307, Divisional/Revenue Accountant - 48, Junior Software Developer - 2, Junior Test Engineer - 1, Assistant Law Officer - 3, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 495, Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 58

DHBVNL: Junior System Engineer - 146, Assistant Line Man (ALM) - 183, Assistant Law, Officer - 3, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 440

HVPNL: Assistant Law Officer - 2, Protection Assistant - 18, Store Assistant - 8, Section Officer Account - 6, Divisional Accountant - 10, Pharmacists - 4, Jr. Scale Steno - 34, Steno Typist - 25, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 40, Upper Division Clerk (UDC)- 15, Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 6, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 23, Hindi Translator - 5, Junior Accountant - 19, Lab Technician - 1, Junior Draftsman - 76

Age limit:

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 42 years

Important dates:

Application starts: July 10 2019

Last date: July 25 2019, 11.59 pm

Last date to submit fees: July 29 2019

The selection procedure would be performance based. There would be a written exam. Interested candidates can apply online in the prescribed format. More details are available on www.hssc.gov.in.