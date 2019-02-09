SSC Recruitment 2019: 76,500 vacancies in CAPFs to be filled; check details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 09: The Staff Selection Commission has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 76,578 vacancies, including 7,646 posts for women, in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Out of these vacancies, 54,953 posts are for the constable cadre and they will be hired through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Vacancy details

Out of the 54,953 posts of constables, the CRPF, the world's largest paramilitary force, has the maximum 21,566 vacancies, followed by the BSF (16,984 posts), the SSB (8,546 posts), the ITBP (4,126 posts) and the Assam Rifles (3,076 posts) with the remaining being in the CISF and other CAPFs.

Starting date of online application: February 11, 2019

Last date of online application: March 11, 2019

54,953 are for the post of constable (General Duty) -Recruitment through SSC exam

1,073 at the level of Sub-Inspector (General Duty),

466 for Assistant Commandant (General Duty)

CRPF constable post- 21,566

BSF constable -16,984

SSB - 8,546

ITBP - 4,126

Assam Rifles - 3,076

1,073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector - Direct recruitment through SSC exam

BSF - 508

CRPF- 274

SSB- 206

ITBP- 85

In addition, 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering and these are also being filled by the CAPFs.

Thus, in all 76,578 vacancies are getting filled up, the statement added.

The CAPF include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The direct recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the post of constable is going to be made through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which will conduct a computer-based written examination for a month, from February 11 to March 11.