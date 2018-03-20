SSC paper leak: CBI probing case, 'no need for court monitored investigation', says SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation has told the Supreme Court that it has initiated a probe against the SCC in connection with the SSC question paper leak case. The CBI said that a preliminary inquiry has been launched following complaints regarding the paper leak.

The court granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the court if they were not satisfied with the probe. The court also said that it would not be necessary to order a court-monitored probe.

The Centre had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in a test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. The instructions were issued after the SSC wrote to the government requesting a CBI probe into the allegations that the questions of the CGL Tier II Exam-2017 were leaked.

The SSC candidates have been protesting outside the Commission's office in the national capital since February 27, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak.

