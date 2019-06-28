For Quick Alerts
SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 date: Check update and exam pattern here
New Delhi, June 28: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.
The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to September 6 2019. This would mean that the admit card could be expected in the third week of July.
MTS Paper 1 will compose 4 sections which includes intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and general knowledge. There would be a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer.
The exam would be of the MCQ/Objective type and in both Hindi and English. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.
How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout